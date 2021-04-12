Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie pays tribute to Shirley Williams

Responding to the death of Shirley Williams, Baroness Williams of Crosby, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Shirley was a personal inspiration to me, sparking that initial interest in politics in the 1980s.  She had the sharpest mind, a stubborn doggedness and a warm personality. 

“She was interested in people’s views, especially opponents. I still recall her gently holding the hand of an independence supporter on Dunfermline High Street as she listened intently to her opposing opinion. It lasted a good ten minutes which on a busy campaign visit was a very long time.

“She had a persistent hunger to shape opinion, lead debates and influence the direction of the world from education to Europe to nuclear disarmament.

“From Secretary of State for Education to the Gang of Four to the Presidency of the Liberal Democrats it is no exaggeration that Shirley shaped our country and it is in a much better place because of her public service.  

“Shirley Williams was a force of nature and one of the foremost female politicians of her generation.“

