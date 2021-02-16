Rennie open to constructive negotiations on mental health, education and local government

Speaking after he pressed the Scottish Finance Secretary over additional funds for mental health, business support and local authorities, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Scottish Liberal Democrats will negotiate the budget constructively and seriously. The Finance Secretary knows that our priority is to put the recovery first.

"That means cutting mental health waits, tackling the impact of the pandemic on education and ensuring that the Governments tackles the budget shortfalls identified by local authorities. Ministers need to make sure that these challenges are being addressed as a matter of urgency. We know the Scottish Government has money to spend, now they must ensure that it is getting to those who need it.

"This budget needs to have a needle-sharp focus on the recovery, ensuring that everyone can live in a Scotland that is fair, generous and green.

“A single penny spent on preparing Scotland for another independence referendum is a penny denied to these vital services. This is the first budget of the recovery and the government’s priorities should reflect that.”

