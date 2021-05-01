Rennie: Only the Lib Dems have made gains in the last four elections in Scotland

Starting the final lap of the election campaign at a racetrack at Ingliston, the leader of the Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie said that his party has a track record of gaining seats in Scotland.

He pointed to evidence that only the Liberal Democrats have gained seats at each of the last four elections in Scotland.

Mr Rennie said that the gains that Liberal Democrats make next Thursday will change the balance of the parliament, take the referendum off the table for five years and put the recovery first.

Willie Rennie said:

“We were the only party to gain a constituency from the SNP at the 2019 UK election.

“The Liberal Democrats have gained seats in the last four elections in Scotland. We are the only party that can say that. Our gains this time will make the difference.

“The gains that Liberal Democrats make next Thursday will change the balance of the parliament, take the referendum off the table for five years and put the recovery first.

“In fact we have gained constituencies and seats in the elections in 2016, 2017, 2019 and the European elections in 2019 too.

“In the European election we gained more votes than ever before with a 13% share and a new MEP.

“Last autumn we gained a council seat in Perth from the SNP, even though the constituency had been considered just a battle between the SNP and Conservatives.

“Next Thursday the Liberal Democrats will make more gains and those seats will change the balance of the parliament.

“Sir John Curtice has said that even small changes in the next few days can change the outcome of the election. Vote for the Liberal Democrats will help build a parliament that puts recovery first.”

