Rennie on the M9 statement: Ministers must apologise

Speaking ahead of the Ministerial Statement, due to be heard in the Scottish Parliament tomorrow, on the tragic M9 crash where John Yuill and Lamara Bell lost their lives six years ago, Willie Rennie MSP said:

“The Scottish Government have a lot to answer for tomorrow.

“Ministers drove through a rushed centralisation of Scotland’s police service, paying little heed to the concerns of those on the ground. It was evident in yesterday’s judgement that those decisions had consequences.

“Police Scotland were clear that the call handling system in place between 1 April 2013 and 1 March 2016 wasn’t up to the job. That is because centralisation forced experienced staff away from the frontline, to disastrous effect.

“The Scottish Government must now take responsibility for their part in this and assure the Chamber that ministers will not repeat such recklessness. The Justice Secretary must also offer the families of John Yuill and Lamara Bell the apology they deserve.”

ENDS