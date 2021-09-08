Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie on the M9 statement: Ministers must apologise

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking ahead of the Ministerial Statement, due to be heard in the Scottish Parliament tomorrow, on the tragic M9 crash where John Yuill and Lamara Bell lost their lives six years ago, Willie Rennie MSP said:

“The Scottish Government have a lot to answer for tomorrow.  

“Ministers drove through a rushed centralisation of Scotland’s police service, paying little heed to the concerns of those on the ground. It was evident in yesterday’s judgement that those decisions had consequences.

“Police Scotland were clear that the call handling system in place between 1 April 2013 and 1 March 2016 wasn’t up to the job. That is because centralisation forced experienced staff away from the frontline, to disastrous effect.

“The Scottish Government must now take responsibility for their part in this and assure the Chamber that ministers will not repeat such recklessness. The Justice Secretary must also offer the families of John Yuill and Lamara Bell the apology they deserve.”

 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies