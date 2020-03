Responding to the Education Secretary’s statement on the closure of schools and nurseries, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“We support the decision to close most schools and nurseries as it is based on scientific advice on how best to keep people safe.

“The government’s plans look to ensure pupils receive qualifications they have been working for and to ensure that pupils and young people are benefiting from the continuity of their education.

“This will be an anxious time for young people but I want them to know that this decision is in their best interests.”