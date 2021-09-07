Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie on M9 crash: 'Political decisions have consequences'

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the news that Police Scotland have admitted “corporate criminal liability” for the M9 crash in 2015, Scottish Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie MSP, who has sought answers for the past six years, said:

“Political decisions have consequences. This is one of the darkest.

“The Scottish Government were cavalier about their centralisation of the police, rushing it through despite all the warnings. Experienced staff were replaced with officers from the frontline who didn’t know how the call handling systems worked.

“Six years after John Yuill and Lamara Bell died, Police Scotland now accept that from the very date that forces merged, failures in the call handling system created an unacceptable and long-lasting risk to the public. That ended in tragedy.

“Accepting responsibility is the very least that Police Scotland can do, given all that the families have had to endure. The Scottish Government must now do likewise. Ministers must come to Parliament to give the families and the public the answers and apology they deserve, because this was a consequence of their political decisions.”

 

ENDS

 

