Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: Now is the time for people to judge First Minister’s record on education

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today pressed the First Minister over the state of education during today’s FMQs.

Mr Rennie said:

“According to the judgement of Audit Scotland this week, the Scottish Government’s performance on education is “limited and falls short”. The First Minister said she would “close” the poverty related “attainment gap completely.” But that was six years ago. 

“The First Minister predicted that such change “won’t be done overnight” but we have had 2,000 overnights since then.

“Young people have been waiting for years, and at this rate it will take 35 years to have equity in education. Meanwhile yet more generations of thousands of young people will be left behind. A yawning attainment gap. 5000 teachers on casual contracts. Maths and science at a record low in international league tables. An OECD report hidden from the voters on purpose. Even the government’s website admits “performance” is “worsening”.

“The First Minister had enough time and she has not done enough for young people in Scotland. Liberal Democrats have put forward a plan to get education back up to the best.  The First Minister said, “Judge me on education.” Well now is the time for people to judge."

 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies