Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: No teacher should be left unemployed

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Scottish Temporary and Supply Teachers’ day of action, as campaigners call on the Education Secretary to stop the casualisation of the teaching workforce, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie MSP said:

“When schools return, children and young people will need their teachers more than ever. But if something doesn’t change, vast numbers of qualified teachers will be unable to support the education recovery because they haven’t been given a job. It’s a senseless situation.

“No teacher should have to struggle to make ends meet by cobbling together enough work under a zero hours contract. No teacher should be left unemployed. More permanent positions need to be made available. That will give teachers the security they need to do their job, reduce class sizes and improve pupils’ learning experience for the short and long term.

“It is within the Education Secretary’s gift to make this problem go away. I hope after today, she will finally listen.”

 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies