Rennie: No more dithering on exams and school holidays

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Scottish Government to stop dithering over whether the Higher exams will be called and holidays extended. He wants the government to confirm to teachers, parents and students that this year’s Highers and Advanced Highers will be cancelled alongside the dates on which the term will end and resume.

The Liberal Democrat education minister in Wales announced weeks ago that exams were cancelled and set out one option Scottish ministers could follow.

Willie Rennie commented:

"The Scottish Government is paralysed by indecision over the exams and holidays. It must stop dithering.

“Pupils don't have a level playing field. On any given day there are around 30,000 pupils and 1,500 teachers absent for covid-related reasons. Some have had to self-isolate for a fortnight multiple times, while others haven't missed a minute of school. Every pupil and class is experiencing a different level of disruption.

“That means we need an effective alternative to exams, but to make that happen teachers and students need plenty of warning. The Education Secretary needs to stop wringing his hands and make a decision.

“We also need to finally hear what is going to happen with term dates. Any changes will have a knock-on impact on working parents so we need this clarity soon. This indecision needs to end.”