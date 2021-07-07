Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: New figures show Test and Protect "engulfed" by the virus

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting after new Test and Protect figures for last week showed just 28% of people being interviewed within 24 hours of their positive case being logged and 37% of people waiting over 48 hours, alongside a serious downgrading of previous response times, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Test and Protect has been engulfed by this latest wave of the virus. Its’ not meeting basic international standards.

"People have sacrificed a huge amount to buy the government time. This system should be able to withstand high case rates by now. Instead, some tracing activities have been turned off altogether and people are routinely waiting days for Test and Protect to show up. It's evidence that SNP ministers once again just weren't prepared and have lost control of the virus.

"The absences and self-isolations that caused chaos in some schools towards the end of term are now threatening to overwhelm other essential services from our hospitals to bin collections. We need to see Test and Protect reinforced, the vaccine rollout intensified and an end to the dithering around the current unsustainable self-isolation system which is proving a big challenge for key services and workers."

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies