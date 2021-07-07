Rennie: New figures show Test and Protect "engulfed" by the virus

Commenting after new Test and Protect figures for last week showed just 28% of people being interviewed within 24 hours of their positive case being logged and 37% of people waiting over 48 hours, alongside a serious downgrading of previous response times, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Test and Protect has been engulfed by this latest wave of the virus. Its’ not meeting basic international standards.

"People have sacrificed a huge amount to buy the government time. This system should be able to withstand high case rates by now. Instead, some tracing activities have been turned off altogether and people are routinely waiting days for Test and Protect to show up. It's evidence that SNP ministers once again just weren't prepared and have lost control of the virus.

"The absences and self-isolations that caused chaos in some schools towards the end of term are now threatening to overwhelm other essential services from our hospitals to bin collections. We need to see Test and Protect reinforced, the vaccine rollout intensified and an end to the dithering around the current unsustainable self-isolation system which is proving a big challenge for key services and workers."

ENDS