Rennie: Ministers must make face coverings on school buses mandatory

In the wake of fresh reports of Covid-19 infections in pupils in schools across Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on ministers to revise guidance which does not make it mandatory for school pupils to wear face coverings on school buses.

Positive cases among pupils have so far been reported at primary and secondary schools in Perthshire, Paisley, Glasgow and North Lanarkshire.

Willie Rennie commented:

“Young people are used to donning face coverings to go into shops or restaurants like everybody else. It’s an oversight to not require them to wear masks on transport to school.

“Wearing masks on a bus wouldn’t hamper anyone’s education but it could keep people safe. We know that face coverings reduce transmission and the outbreaks this week show we need to be more careful. Every case that’s caught could prevent an outbreak.

“A pupil could sit with one group in class and another on the bus. Many parents are worried that this provides yet more avenues for the virus to spread.

“Ministers need to revise this guidance to ensure every protection possible in place to safeguard young people and teachers in schools as well as those working hard to keep our transport network going.”