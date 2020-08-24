Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie: Masks on school estate the “right thing to do”

Speaking after the First Minister announced the introduction of face coverings being used in corridors and communal areas of secondary schools, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: 

“This change of policy is the right thing to do and will provide an extra barrier of protection from the virus and reassurance to staff, pupils and parents.  

“The reality on the ground in Scotland’s schools was outpacing the government’s policy and with the World Health Organisation recommending face coverings between classes and in other parts of the school estate this move is the right one.” 

Speaking before the announcement Willie Rennie had said:

“These are the first schools in Scotland to introduce mandatory mask wearing on the school estate, but I’m sure they won’t be the last. International evidence from places like Germany already shows that more could be done. The World Health Organisation has advice too on under and over 12 year olds.

“Wearing face coverings when moving between classes, in corridors or on transport to school doesn’t hamper learning, and will help to keep people safe. 

“The government’s guidance seems to be one step behind, so schools are being forced to take the initiative by themselves. It is quickly being outpaced by reality. 

“The Scottish Government has been clear that controlling the spread of Covid-19 is about balances and trade-offs. Face coverings on the wider school estate would be a sensible precaution to help minimise transmission.” 

