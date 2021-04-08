Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie marks 10,000th Covid-19 death

Posted by Media Team

Responding to Scotland passing 10,000 deaths from covid-19, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:  

"When I think of 10,000 deaths, I think of 10,000 broken families and friends. I think of the pain and the loss. 

"For their sake we must learn the lessons of what went right and what went wrong.   

“With one of the highest numbers of people dead in Europe, Scotland has a special responsibility to conduct an early public inquiry. That inquiry must look at the lack of testing for new care home residents, the lack of preparation in the summer for the second wave in the autumn and the lack of asymptomatic testing to hunt down and drive out the virus." 

