Rennie: Manchester travel restrictions are incoherent and confusing

Commenting on the First Minister’s announcements of changes to travel regulations which prohibit travel to Manchester and Salford from 21 June, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The Scottish Government have put in place regulations preventing travel to places in England which everyone knows cannot be enforced. Meanwhile travel is still permitted to parts of Scotland where the same levels of cases are being reported.

"The Scottish Government is tying itself in knots. School sports days and adult day care are out but football fan zones are apparently fine.

"Rather than wasting time on incoherent and confusing policy making, the First Minister would be better spending her time working out why so many vaccine appointments are still being missed.”