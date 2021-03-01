Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: Legal advice must be published in full and in public

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the prospect of a vote of no confidence in the Deputy First Minister and indications from all four opposition parties that they will back such a vote, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Nicola Sturgeon has no choice but to order John Swinney to publish the advice in public and in full. If she does not she will lose her Deputy First Minister who is an important pillar of her government. It’s a straight choice: John Swinney or the legal advice in full and in public. 

“The committee have already been offered a private viewing of the legal advice but for it to be useful they need to be able to cite it and publish extracts in their report. Providing bits of the advice and only to the committee in private is no use whatsoever.

“Liberal Democrats will have no choice but vote to remove John Swinney if he continues to ignore parliament. It is the only leverage we have over the government.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies