Rennie leads party in committing to “Put Recovery First”

Ahead of the first party leaders’ debate of the campaign, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today used a visit to Edinburgh to unveil the party’s Commitment Card which states that every candidate elected will put the recovery from the pandemic first.

The Commitment Card highlights key areas that the party will campaign on between now and 6th May:

Putting the recovery first;

Cutting mental health waits;

Helping pupils bounce back;

Creating jobs;

Taking action on the climate;

Stopping another independence referendum.

Willie Rennie said:

“This election is about priorities. Liberal Democrats will put recovery first. After the dreadful year we have endured, people want a needle-sharp focus on jobs, mental health, our NHS, schools and the climate crisis.

“With ten years of experience as leader I have won support for areas like mental health, education and nursery education. For me it has always been about investing in people so they can do great things.

“For the next five years the divided nationalists will put independence first, dividing the country too.

“For the next five years I will put the recovery first, cut mental health waits, help pupils bounce back, create jobs and take action on the climate. The SNP will prioritise another independence referendum.

“The pandemic has made crystal clear what our priorities should be. We need to put recovery first and every single vote for my Scottish Liberal Democrats will be a vote to do just that.”

