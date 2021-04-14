Rennie launches Young Persons Jobs Guarantee to put recovery first

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today used a campaign stop at The Ecology Centre near Kinghorn to launch the party’s Young Persons Job Guarantee for every 16–24-year-old - where all young Scots will have access to a job or training.

The ambitious scheme is part of the party’s wider plans to put recovery first.

The announcement comes against a backdrop which showed a 6% fall in the employment rate amongst young people across Scotland between January 2020 and December 2020 - a much bigger fall than the UK average of 1.8%. The fall in employment rate amongst young women in Scotland was higher than young men, at 7.1%

Under the proposals Scottish Liberal Democrats will deliver an additional 2,000 graduate apprenticeships with small businesses, as well as offering new jobs through public agencies and our programmes for the creative industries, and in other target sectors such as low carbon, care, education and artificial intelligence.

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie said:

“We need to take action to stop a jobs crisis and put recovery first. Scottish Liberal Democrats will kickstart investment to boost new jobs in clean-tech and green energy to future-proof careers.

"The SNP are letting down young people. The last year has been tough but the government’s own report shows a drop in jobs for young people in Scotland that is three times worse than the UK average. There can be no excuse for this.

"The SNP have taken their eye off the ball. Instead of a needle-sharp focus on jobs and the recovery, they are obsessed with creating uncertainty and division with years of arguments about independence: Scotland’s young people deserves better."

