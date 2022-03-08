Rennie: Latest ventilation guidance has no door chopping but still no air filters

Responding to the latest Scottish Government guidance on reducing the risk of Covid in schools, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

“Thankfully chopping down doors has been excised from the latest guidance for schools."

"This is a complete climb down from the government after its humiliating foray into carpentry.

"Unfortunately the government are still failing to put an air filter in every classroom. The First Minister should announce fresh financial support so that schools can install air filters in every classroom, tackle Covid build up and make our schools safer for pupils and staff alike.

“This will help not just with Omicron but with future outbreaks and education performance more generally.

“If there is evidence to justify air filters for 2000 classes there is evidence to justify them for all classes. No one should be left behind.”