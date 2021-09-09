Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: Justice Secretary should admit cavalier closures led to tragic M9 deaths

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Justice Secretary's statement on the M9 crash, Willie Rennie said:

"To use this week of all weeks to claim the centralisation of the police was a “success story” is both insulting and offensive.

"The Chief Constable admitted that for three years the call centre system was unsafe.

"Four months before the tragic deaths of Lamara Bell and John Yuill I warned Nicola Sturgeon about the problems at the Bilston Glen call centre but the government did nothing to stop the cavalier closures.

"The Cabinet Secretary should have followed the dignified lead of the Chief Constable and accepted that they got this police centralisation programme wrong."

ENDS

