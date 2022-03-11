Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie issues plea for classroom air filters as Covid rates rise

Posted by Media Team | Updated

New figures published today show that the number of children aged 5-11 who have had a positive (combined PCR & LFT) Covid test this week jumped to 7,337 from 4,504 the week before (a 63% rise) and the number of 12-15 year olds testing positive jumped from 1,901 to 2,757 (a 45% rise).

Commenting on the figures, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"Covid rates in schools have climbed significantly week on week and there doesn't seem to be a plan in the works to turn things around.

"I'm glad the government are no longer threatening to chop up classroom doors but I am disappointed that they are still refusing to put air filters in every classroom. This would help not just with Omicron but with future outbreaks and education performance more generally.

"Teachers, parents and pupils will be watching these figures tick up with a degree of anxiety. If there is evidence to justify air filters for 2,000 classes there is evidence to justify them for all classes. No one should be left behind.

"The First Minister should announce fresh financial support so that schools can install air filters in every classroom, tackle Covid build up and make our schools safer for pupils and staff alike."

