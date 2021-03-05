Rennie: Indyref2 threatens to divert resources away from those who need them

Responding to comments from Ian Blackford saying another independence referendum could take place in 2021, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Another independence referendum will do nothing for the hundreds of thousands of people whose operations have been cancelled, or the children whose education has been disrupted.

"This suggestion from Ian Blackford is not just divisive politicking at a time when the country should be coming together, it's a threat to divert resources away from the issues that really need it.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats will put recovery first with an election campaign based around health, education, jobs and tackling the climate emergency."