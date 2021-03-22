Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: Holy moly, they've had people working on the referendum instead of dealing with the pandemic

Posted by Media Team

Speaking in response to publication of the SNP's detailed referendum legislation the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie said:

"Holy moly, they've had people working on the referendum instead of dealing with the pandemic.

"Dozens of civil servants could have been planning to get cancer services running full speed but they've been ordered to do this instead. Or they could have been working on getting funds to business, better mental health services or support for schools.

“We are still in a pandemic. Thousands have lost their lives, thousands more have lost their job.

“Reasonable people will think that this is the wrong moment to be pushing a referendum.

"We should put recovery first and bin this bill."

