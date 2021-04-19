Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: Hard day for care home families

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Following the BBC publishing for the first time the details of the number of deaths linked to coronavirus in each care home in Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie commented:

"This will be the first time that many families learn the full extent of what happened in the homes of loved ones.  When I hear about the number of people who died in care homes I think of the devastated families across the country. 

“I warned at the time about the danger of admitting untested residents into care homes but the government insisted it was doing the right thing. 

"Care homes were missed out of pandemic exercise planning, received more than 3000 untested patients from hospital and then had to listen to the First Minister claim there was no statistical evidence this led to outbreaks. 

"The repercussions of the failure to protect care homes and their residents are still being felt. Visting is extremely limited, and many family members still can't see their loved one. 

"Families need the ongoing inquiry to provide answers and the next government must establish the public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic."

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies