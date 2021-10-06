Rennie: Government should stop collecting 'useless' SNSAs data

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today (October 6th) challenged the Education Secretary to accept the recommendation on stopping the use of Scottish National Standardised Assessments (SNSAs ) for national monitoring to collect “useless data”. At the Education and Young People’s Committee this morning he challenged Shirley Ann Somerville to agree with the OECD and stop using the assessments for national monitoring.

Mr Rennie said:

“The OECD report states “the purpose and usefulness of SNSAs are already being questioned.” And yet it is still being used.

"Many local authorities use different systems, which makes it much more difficult to get a clear and consistent picture of academic progress. That is not monitoring results to track progress, that is national monitoring.

“Crude league tables have been produced by the newspapers using the information the government collected from SNSAs, completely ignoring the value added, the efforts of the pupils and the improvement made.

“I was surprised that the Education Secretary continues to cling onto the SNSAs when the OECD were so critical.

“The government should stop collecting this useless data and focus on closing the attainment gap.”

ENDS