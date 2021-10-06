Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: Government should stop collecting 'useless' SNSAs data

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today (October 6th) challenged the Education Secretary to accept the recommendation on stopping the use of Scottish National Standardised Assessments (SNSAs ) for national monitoring to collect “useless data”. At the Education and Young People’s Committee this morning he challenged Shirley Ann Somerville to agree with the OECD and stop using the assessments for national monitoring.

Mr Rennie said:

“The OECD report states “the purpose and usefulness of SNSAs are already being questioned.” And yet it is still being used.

"Many local authorities use different systems, which makes it much more difficult to get a clear and consistent picture of academic progress. That is not monitoring results to track progress, that is national monitoring. 

“Crude league tables have been produced by the newspapers using the information the government collected from SNSAs, completely ignoring the value added, the efforts of the pupils and the improvement made.

“I was surprised that the Education Secretary continues to cling onto the SNSAs when the OECD were so critical.

“The government should stop collecting this useless data and focus on closing the attainment gap.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies