Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: Government made care home challenge harder

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the publication of the delayed report into discharges from hospitals to care homes, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said;

"What has happened in Scottish care homes is the biggest tragedy.

“It's a dark day when we discover the Scottish Government knowingly permitted the admission of over one hundred people with the virus into care homes. It sends a chill down the spine to find out that thousands more were admitted without a single test.

"Our care homes had a monumental challenge keeping residents safe from the virus but the government made that task even harder by failing to stop people with the virus from entering the homes and not even finding out if thousands more had the virus. It's easy with hindsight to see the sense in testing all people before admission to care homes but you don't need hindsight as I warned the First Minister repeatedly at the time.

“It took too long before the policy was changed. But by then thousands of untested residents had already been admitted. 

“This report should not be the end of the investigation. Families and staff deserve so much more. We need a public inquiry into this and the wider handling of the pandemic."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies