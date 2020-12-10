Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: Gordon Brown convention role is significant development

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking after reports that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is set to lead a UK constitutional convention initiative, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie said:

“To have the heft of the former Prime Minister and Chancellor behind this important initiative to reform the United Kingdom is a significant development.

"The Liberal Democrats have long argued for reform to a federal United Kingdom so the nations and regions of the country can have a bigger say, and better ways of agreeing with each other and working together.

"We are keen to talk to Gordon Brown about the involvement of the Liberal Democrats as we want to use the knowledge and expertise we have developed over many years to make this initiative the success it needs to be.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies