Rennie: Gordon Brown convention role is significant development

Speaking after reports that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is set to lead a UK constitutional convention initiative, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie said:

“To have the heft of the former Prime Minister and Chancellor behind this important initiative to reform the United Kingdom is a significant development.

"The Liberal Democrats have long argued for reform to a federal United Kingdom so the nations and regions of the country can have a bigger say, and better ways of agreeing with each other and working together.

"We are keen to talk to Gordon Brown about the involvement of the Liberal Democrats as we want to use the knowledge and expertise we have developed over many years to make this initiative the success it needs to be.”