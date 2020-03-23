Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie: Give self-employed workers the same support as everyone else.

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Scottish Government to press the Chancellor to increase support for the self-employed.

Mr Rennie warned that parliamentarians are receiving hundreds of emails per day from people concerned about what Covid-19 will mean for their finances.

Mr Rennie said:

"We are seeing unprecedented actions from a Conservative Government, with serious support on offer for firms and workers but one group that has fallen through the cracks so far is the self-employed.

"It's clear from the hundreds of constituents who have got in touch that options for the self-employed are just not there.

"By guaranteeing 80% of income not just for workers but also the self-employed, boosting sick pay to £220 a week for everyone, and increasing out of work benefits, we can send a strong signal that we care for everyone in our society.

“I want all party leaders in Scotland to send a plea to the Chancellor to act for the self-employed.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies