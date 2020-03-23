Rennie: Give self-employed workers the same support as everyone else.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Scottish Government to press the Chancellor to increase support for the self-employed.

Mr Rennie warned that parliamentarians are receiving hundreds of emails per day from people concerned about what Covid-19 will mean for their finances.

Mr Rennie said:

"We are seeing unprecedented actions from a Conservative Government, with serious support on offer for firms and workers but one group that has fallen through the cracks so far is the self-employed.

"It's clear from the hundreds of constituents who have got in touch that options for the self-employed are just not there.

"By guaranteeing 80% of income not just for workers but also the self-employed, boosting sick pay to £220 a week for everyone, and increasing out of work benefits, we can send a strong signal that we care for everyone in our society.

“I want all party leaders in Scotland to send a plea to the Chancellor to act for the self-employed.”