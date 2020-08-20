Rennie: GDP stats show Scottish Government needs to take “new steps to promote prosperity”

Speaking after the release of experimental new statistics on Scottish GDP in June, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"We are still in a world of uncertainty. Scottish GDP was sluggish even before the virus struck.

"It is important for the Scottish Government to take new steps to promote prosperity. That should include reversing their decision to halt the expansion of childcare for a whole year.

"There is no route to a strong economic recovery that does not include strong childcare services."