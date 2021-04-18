Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: Free childcare for all 2-year-olds "a big liberal offer"

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie today used a visit to a nursery in Edinburgh to expand on his party's proposals to extend free early learning and childcare (ELC), close the poverty-related attainment gap and help parents who want to return to work. The party is reaching out to people who have voted SNP with this bold package of support. 

The party's manifesto includes plans to:

  • Increase the 1140 hours entitlement to cover all 2-year-olds
  • Expand nursery education to meet the existing promise of hours for 3 and 4-year-olds and to add the flexibility and choice parents were told to expect
  • Introduce an ambition to extend funded childcare to 1-year-olds.
  • Remove for August the £4,500 ELC price tag hanging over families considering deferring Primary 1.
  • Encourage parents to study and learn new skills by extending childcare for students to cover periods of independent study and vocational placements.

In 2014, the Scottish Liberal Democrats and Save the Children succeeded in persuading Alex Salmond to offer free early years provision for 2-year-olds from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Willie Rennie commented:

"I want to put recovery first to close the attainment gap and help children bounce back from the disruption to their learning.

"Thanks to the Scottish Liberal Democrats two-year-olds from poorer backgrounds are already entitled to funded childcare. This should help improve their chances, but uptake in Scotland is only half what it is in England. The outreach work hasn't been done meaning many parents don't even know about the entitlement.

"We will now go further and make a big liberal offer to all families. Extending childcare to all two-year-olds will boost uptake, help close the poverty-related attainment gap and help parents who want to return to work.

"The independent Audit Scotland just concluded progress on the attainment gap was 'limited' and 'fell short' when it was supposedly Nicola Sturgeon's defining mission. She asked to be judged on it. We are winning votes from the SNP because people don't want education to play second fiddle to a referendum in the next parliament.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats will put recovery first with a needle-sharp focus on education and a big liberal offer for early learning and childcare."

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies