Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: FM statement is opaque on easing conditions

Posted by Media Team | Updated

The Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has called the First Minister’s Covid Statement opaque after she failed to include any indicators and data as she promised previously. 

Willie Rennie said:

“For the last few weeks the First Minister told the country it was all about data not dates but this statement had quite a few dates but no data. 

“It is astonishingly opaque on the necessary data and indicators which will be used to determine whether parts of the country can move from one level of restriction to another. 

“If nothing changes, Scotland may be the only part of the U.K. without indicators. The First Minister told us the priority was data so that should have been published in the statement.”

ENDS

