Rennie: FM’s embarrassing boomerang on childcare

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today stressed the need to "speedily deliver" the 1140 hours childcare policy in order to support a strong economic recovery from covid, after the First Minister was foced to correct Parliament's official report relating to exchanges on progress towards the flagship childcare promise in the Chamber last week.

Willie Rennie commented:

"The First Minister's corrections are rather embarassing. She clearly doesn't have a grip on what's going on with the childcare rollout across the country, so how are parents expected to?  

“The First Minister’s rather crude attempt to blame councils run by opposition parties for the government’s own failure to deliver the expansion of nursery education quickly has boomeranged and clunked her on the head. 

"If she spent more time getting people to agree to accelerate the childcare expansion rather than warping the facts to meet her punchlines this problem would be sorted sooner. 

"The Scottish Government told councils they could spend these funds elsewhere and are now trying to blame them for doing exactly that.  It would have been more honest to give the councils the funds they need to cope with the pandemic instead of forcing them to undermine the expansion of nursery education.

"This saga brings into sharp focus the need to speedily deliver this policy as there is no strong economic recover without a childcare recovery."

