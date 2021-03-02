Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie: First Minister's last-minute changes dump more work on exhausted teachers

Speaking after he pressed the First Minister over plans for the reopening of schools in the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Perhaps it was unwise for the First Minister to sneer at other governments making up dates when she has already changed the dates that she set out last week.  The three-week review has suddenly changed to a weekly review.

“The First Minister has made this last-minute change to school opening without issuing any fresh guidance and has dumped the problem on teachers to fix. In her opinion, teachers are just expected to accommodate the situation, almost as if the already existing issues and difficulties the teachers have repeatedly experienced during this pandemic do not exist.

If two thirds of the class are at home teachers will need to juggle the competing demands and additional workload that will come with physical and online teaching. There are no more hours in the day, it is impossible to expect our teachers to perform miracles on a daily basis. Teachers are already exhausted.  This is not the way to reward them.”

 

