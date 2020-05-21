Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie: First Minister needs a clear message for different phases of lockdown

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the First Minister's statement outlining how lockdown will be lifted in Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The possibility of the country being in different phases for different activities at the same time will need careful and clear explanation if we are to avoid confusion and risk increasing the spread of the virus. The First Minister suggests we could be in phase two for work but phase four for schools and phase three for getting around. That might confuse many people.

“To help the compliance with the guidance we need a clear overarching message. The message this week is stay at home, next week it will be stay at home as much as possible. We need to understand what the message will be for further phases. The First Minister is silent on that but the government will need to set that out so we can communicate effectively.

"She also stressed that the government's Test and Protect policy will be most effective when levels of infection are low. They must set out how this will be maintained and guarantee that the testing and tracing infrastructure is in place to make it a reality."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies