Rennie 'fears for NHS' as staff isolation hits key services

Responding to the First Minister's covid briefing today, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said there is no room for optimism as he highlighted the urgent need for a new approach to cope with the immense pressure being put on essential services including hospitals due to staff self-isolating.

Mr Rennie said:

“I fear for the NHS and other essential services right now because huge numbers of key workers are self-isolating and there was nothing in the First Minister's statement for them. It's not covid-driven patient demand but staff shortages that are causing hospitals to trigger code black. How much more of a warning can you get.

“The Royal College of Surgeons are clear that there needs to be an urgent change of approach. They have proposed a test and release system could keep key workers and the public safe.

"I am dismayed we didn't get an announcement today about self-isolation because no change and waiting longer to take decisions could see essential services keel over, from operating theatres to GP surgeries, pharmacies and bin collections. There is a critical impact right now and they need an urgent response from the First Minister."

