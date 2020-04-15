Rennie: Every resident coming into care homes must be tested

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie MSP has today called on the First Minister to reconsider her government's decision not to ensure that all people moving from hospital to care home settings are tested for Covid-19 on arrival.
Willie Rennie raised concerns about the failure to test all incoming residents at virtual FMQs last week. The official report is available here.
Willie Rennie said:
"Every person being admitted to a care home should be tested for coronavirus. No exception.
"For homes that have been diligently applying safety measures to keep residents safe this is an additional risk they should not be forced to accept. While new occupants may still need to be isolated, those living and working in the homes deserve this reassurance.
"Residents, and worried family and friends, need to be able to rely on stringent checks."