Rennie: Deputy First Minister’s shabby treatment of parliament cannot be ignored.

Commenting on a vote of no confidence in John Swinney, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The Deputy First Minister’s shabby treatment of parliament cannot be ignored.

"Ignoring votes, holding back papers and delaying the publication of documents until after the First Minister had given evidence and now failing to minute important meetings shows a fundamental disrespect for democracy.

"Anyone who values this parliament must vote to reprimand the Deputy First Minister’s behaviour.”