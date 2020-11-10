Rennie demands to see “solid proposals” on mass student testing ahead of Christmas

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today demanded Scottish ministers confirm they will pursue a similar strategy to the one announced today in England and mass test all university students so they can return home safely for Christmas.

The intervention comes as university chancellors in England received notification that covid tests for students could begin on 30th November so they can go home safely for Christmas.

Willie Rennie commented:

“The Scottish Government must urgently set out plans to mass test students in Scottish universities before they head home for Christmas.

“These ideas have been floating around for some time but we need to see solid proposals.

“I have been pushing ministers to embrace mass asymptomatic testing of students for months.

“When students returned to university in September the government wasn’t prepared, and major problems followed. We cannot afford to see the same mistakes made again when they head home for the festive season.

“Students studying in Scotland come from all across the UK and further afield. This is not something that can be handled in isolation. The four nations of the UK must work in unison to ensure the safe return of students.”