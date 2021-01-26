Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie Demands SNP Clarity Over Vaccines in Storage

Speaking after he pressed the Deputy First Minister over vaccine stockpiles, Scottish Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie leader said:

"The Deputy First Minister's denial that there are excess supplies of vaccine in storage is beyond belief.

"Two weeks ago the Health Secretary admitted there were 200,000 in storage but now the government claims they have used almost all of them yet Scotland is around 140,000 vaccines behind England and our vaccination programme is slowing down when England is speeding up.

"The Deputy First Minister should end the secrecy and publish the number of vaccines in storage."

