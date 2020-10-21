Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie demands probe into use of government logo by fire alarm company

Posted by Media Team | Updated

A probe into the use of the official government logo by a commercial company has been demanded by the Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Willie Rennie.  The inquiry has been called for after the Scottish Government were forced to ditch its botched fire alarm plan yesterday. Mr Rennie also called for a fully funded new plan to be prepared urgently. 

Speaking after Kevin Stewart ditched the existing plan Mr Rennie said:

“It’s been an embarrassing set of events for the housing minister. Hundreds of thousands of people found out for the first time about the new fire alarm requirements when a commercial company claiming the endorsement of the Scottish Government dropped a flimsy leaflet through their letterbox. 

“We now need a probe into how a commercial company was ever given permission by the government to use the official logo to endorse its work.

“Rather than reassuring people the leaflet caused alarm with people concerned about the consequences of these changes. 

“What we also need is a new plan and it needs to be prepared urgently. It needs to be fully funded so that those on low incomes get the support to install the alarms which will cost over £200 per house and it needs to be promoted through a government information campaign with technical advice on how to get it done.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies