Rennie demands Govt extension of support to protect jobs

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie is urging the Government to continue the furlough scheme and explore an emergency UBI to support those who have so far been excluded from existing Government support schemes.

According to government statistics published this week, 736,500 people in Scotland have benefited from the job retention scheme.



Government statistics also show a further 155,000 people in Scotland are receiving financial support through the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, following a successful campaign by the Liberal Democrats.



However, the Party has warned some of the worst hit are the country's self-employed workers, three million of which are still not covered by government support.



Speaking ahead of Thursday's ministerial statement responding to the latest labour market statistics, Willie Rennie said:



“The Coronavirus crisis is leaving thousands of families facing financial uncertainty. We must recognise the pandemic hasn't affected everyone equally.



"Ministers must resolve the gaps in their plans by helping those who recently became self-employed by expanding the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme.



"We have all heard too many heart-breaking stories from those who have lost their livelihoods overnight as a result of the coronavirus crisis, including people here in Scotland.



“It is simply unacceptable so many people in need are excluded from support for entirely arbitrary reasons. The Scottish Government need to kick off urgent talks with their UK colleagues about how to help those excluded from financial support including the consideration of a universal basic income.”