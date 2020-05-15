Rennie demands communications improvements after delay to safety goggles recall

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has warned that the country's health services need to get much better at alerting staff when safety equipment is declared faulty. The move comes after Mr Rennie revealed that it took three days for a care provider in Fife to receive the instruction to stop using defective and unsafe 'Tiger eye' goggles, which are subject to a nationwide recall.

Last week’s Sunday Telegraph reported on the recall of the Tiger Eye protectors and revealed the goggles did not provide adequate splash protection.

It wasn’t until Wednesday 13th May that care providers in Fife were informed that the goggles were deficient.

Yesterday the Daily Record reported staff at Paisley’s Royal Alexandra Hospital had been put at risk by the same faulty protective gear.

Willie Rennie commented:

“These goggles failed to protect our key workers on the frontline who are looking after patients with coronavirus. They do not provide adequate splashback and it’s scandalous that they were ever sent out to staff.

“As soon as these faults were uncovered every single hospital, care home and care provider who’d been given them should have been informed. There is no reasonable explanation as to why that process took multiple days. We don’t know how many people relied on unsafe products in that interim period.

“This has now been poorly handled in Paisley and Fife. Key workers in health and social care settings across the country need and deserve to have the confidence in the protective gear they are given.

“I would urge the Scottish Government to set out which other health boards have been affected. We need to know how widespread this problem is.”