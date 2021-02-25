Rennie demands clarity on zero covid strategy

Responding to comments from Professor Mark Woolhouse that “Scotland was not close to elimination at any stage during this epidemic”, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The professor has punctured the First Minister’s claims about the success of last summer.

"The truth is that the SNP Government did not use the time last summer to prepare for the second wave.



"We pleaded for more testing, more effective tracing and a more comprehensive quarantine spot checking system but the government’s refusal resulted in a much big second wave.”