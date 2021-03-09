Rennie: Concerns over finances at parent firm of Lochaber smelter

Responding to concerns over the finances of Greensill Capital and its impact on businesses including the Lochaber aluminium smelting plant, to which the Scottish Government has provided more than £500m of guarantees, and the Liberty Steel plant in Motherwell, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The Scottish Government once again find themselves mired in murky business.

"When the Government provided guarantees in December 2016, they made big promises about a shining future for the Lochaber smelter. Now it seems that the smelter's parent firm are in trouble and Scottish taxpayers could be on the hook.

"Just as with the BiFab yards in Fife, the Scottish Government are good at handing out money to financiers and hopeless at providing high wage, highly skilled jobs for Scottish workers.

"The Economy Secretary needs to come to Parliament and explain what's next for workers and taxpayers."