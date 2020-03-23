Rennie comments on visitors heading to North East Fife

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said:

"A number of people have contacted me about increased numbers of visitors to the East Neuk.

"Firstly, it is essential that everyone adheres to advice from the NHS about social distancing and good hygiene. Please do not overcrowd the shops.

"Secondly, please only buy what you need from local shops. Buying too much may prevent others getting what they need.

"Thirdly, if you a holidaying here we want you to enjoy the beautiful East Neuk today but it would be best if you were to return home tonight where you can access your local health services if you need them. We are concerned that our local health services may not be able to cope if the population swells.

"Finally, if you have a campervan or mobile home please only use official designated sites as unauthorised sites often do not have local services and can therefore cause wider issues.

"Thank you for your cooperation."