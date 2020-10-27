Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Rennie comments on reports BiFab faces collapse

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to reports in the Sunday Herald that up to £52.4m of taxpayers money could be lost as BiFab faces collapse, Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie said:

“This has been an expensive publicity stunt from an SNP Government that promised Scotland would be the Saudi Arabia of renewables but has just watched as contracts for wind farms off the Scottish coast have been won by countries on the other side of the globe.

“We need a plan to deliver jobs for Scotland especially if we are paying for the work through our electricity bills. An industrial plan to get our yards in a fit shape to win contracts should be the Scottish Government’s first priority.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies