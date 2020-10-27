Rennie comments on reports BiFab faces collapse

Responding to reports in the Sunday Herald that up to £52.4m of taxpayers money could be lost as BiFab faces collapse, Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie said:

“This has been an expensive publicity stunt from an SNP Government that promised Scotland would be the Saudi Arabia of renewables but has just watched as contracts for wind farms off the Scottish coast have been won by countries on the other side of the globe.

“We need a plan to deliver jobs for Scotland especially if we are paying for the work through our electricity bills. An industrial plan to get our yards in a fit shape to win contracts should be the Scottish Government’s first priority.”