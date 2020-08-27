Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Rennie comments on Ed Davey's election as leader

Posted by Media Team | Updated
Speaking after it was announced that Ed Davey has been elected the new leader of the Liberal Democrats, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Ed Davey will be a great new leader of the Liberal Democrats. He has the determination to get us a winning again. 

"Ed Davey marks a change for the Liberal Democrats and he is determined to listen very carefully to what the voters have to say. 

"Many people want the Liberal Democrats to play a big part in the life of our country. Ed Davey has the experience and determination to fulfil that ambition.  

"The country has been through difficult times in recent months with the pandemic and now we need to rebuild the country so that it is caring, compassionate, outward looking, cares about the climate and the environment and wants to rebuild jobs and the economy.  

"Ed Davey is bustling with ideas about how to achieve that. If you share our ambition join the Liberal Democrats and Ed Davey to make that happen."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies