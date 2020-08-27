Rennie comments on Ed Davey's election as leader

Speaking after it was announced that Ed Davey has been elected the new leader of the Liberal Democrats, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Ed Davey will be a great new leader of the Liberal Democrats. He has the determination to get us a winning again.

"Ed Davey marks a change for the Liberal Democrats and he is determined to listen very carefully to what the voters have to say.

"Many people want the Liberal Democrats to play a big part in the life of our country. Ed Davey has the experience and determination to fulfil that ambition.

"The country has been through difficult times in recent months with the pandemic and now we need to rebuild the country so that it is caring, compassionate, outward looking, cares about the climate and the environment and wants to rebuild jobs and the economy.

"Ed Davey is bustling with ideas about how to achieve that. If you share our ambition join the Liberal Democrats and Ed Davey to make that happen."