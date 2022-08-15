Rennie comments as thousands of Scot Gov staff ballot over strikes

Responding to reports that thousands of Scottish Government are set to go on strike, Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"Unless the Scottish Government get their act together, key services will be paralysed.

"Most people understand that workers are facing soaring bills and runaway inflation.

"The SNP are playing a reckless high wire act, daring workers to go out on strike. It's time they put in place a sustainable and long-term funding deal for staff.

"The Finance Secretary has already suggested that thousands of job cuts could be coming down the line. This is a direct consequence of the SNP's failure to get the economy growing and generate vital tax revenues."