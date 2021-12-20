Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: Children’s rights bill stuck in Education Secretary's in-tray

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today branded as "deeply disappointing" a letter from the Cabinet Secretary for Education to the Scottish Parliament's education committee which kicks incorporation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child into Scottish law down the road, committing only to currently "considering very carefully" how to proceed without providing a timeline.

Willie Rennie said:

"This letter is a deeply disappointing can-kicking exercise from the Education Secretary.

"It was Scottish Government blunders which saw this important legislation struck down by the Supreme Court, but rather than come up with a fix, it seems to be stuck in the Cabinet Secretary's in-tray.

"Parliament overwhelmingly backed this legislation and we need to see it return to parliament urgently with fixes in place.

"After a tough year for children and young people we should be taking steps that demonstrate that their rights are important to our country. Right now, the Cabinet Secretary is selling them short."

