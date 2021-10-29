Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Rennie: childcare should not be postcode lottery prize

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the extension of guaranteed childcare funding for children who defer their Primary 1 start date to five more local authority areas from 2022, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie said: 

“The Scottish Government are determined to keep the postcode lottery for funded childcare going. They are letting children and their families down. 

“This year—of all years—children have missed out on so much because of the virus. More families than ever before will now be wondering if their four-year-old is ready to start school.

“But for two more years, parents across the country will be landed with a bill for thousands of pounds just for doing what’s best for their child.  

“A full funding guarantee should be brought in for the next school start.”

