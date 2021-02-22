Rennie: care home visiting permission is great emotional relief

Speaking in response to a letter issued today from the Health Secretary to Holyrood’s health committee announcing that care home visiting guidance will be issued on Wednesday, the leader of the Scottish liberal Democrats Willie Rennie said:

“The opportunity for families to once again be together will be a great emotional relief after a year of separation.

“I have encouraged the Scottish Government to make this happen for some time.

“The challenge now is to make it happen after so many false dawns when families were promised access only to be denied later.

“I will be watching very closely to make sure this promise is kept.”